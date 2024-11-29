Washington, United States

In a surprising turn of events, orcas in the northwestern Pacific have brought back an unusual behaviour: wearing dead salmon on their heads. This odd trend, which first emerged in the 1980s, has resurfaced nearly four decades later, baffling local researchers and wildlife enthusiasts.

Advertisment

The "salmon hat" trend originally appeared in the 1980s but faded by 1988. Now, orcas have been spotted once again balancing fish on their heads, particularly in the southern regions of Puget Sound and near Point No Point, Washington.

The latest sighting was of an orca named Blackberry, who was photographed last month sporting a salmon on her head in the waters of southwest Washington.

Also read | Study finds toxic algae responsible for mass elephant deaths in Botswana

Advertisment

In an image that quickly made waves, Blackberry was seen skillfully balancing a large salmon near her blowhole while swimming across the water’s surface. Local photographers and researchers were amazed by the rare sight, which sparked both curiosity and fascination.

Why do Orcas wear Salmon on their heads?

Scientists have speculated that this behaviour may be a throwback to a memory from the past. Andrew Foote, an ecologist at the University of Oslo, suggested that orcas who witnessed or participated in this trend before may be bringing it back. It’s thought that these individual orcas have "remembered" the behaviour and are now passing it on to others in their pod.

Advertisment

Also read | Woman allegedly murders husband with drop saw to escape abusive marriage, dumps body parts in 30 bags

While the behaviour may seem quirky or even amusing, it likely has no functional purpose. Experts believe the trend could be linked to the abundant supply of chum salmon (Oncorhynchus keta) in the area. The availability of these fish might make it easier for orcas to engage in this behaviour, with the fish being readily accessible in the waters of Puget Sound.

(With inputs from agencies)