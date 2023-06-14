Opulence redefined: Indo-Swiss billionaire couple buys one of the world's most expensive homes

Pankaj and Radhika Oswal, an Indo-Swiss millionaire couple, built the architectural masterpiece Villa Vari for $200 million (about Rs. 1,649 crore). It is now ranked among the top 10 most expensive homes in the world.

The Oswals lavishly transformed the Swiss mansion, which was formerly owned by Greek businesswoman, socialite, and heir to the Onassis fortune, Christina Onassis, under the direction of renowned interior designer Jeffrey Wilkes, who previously created the iconic Oberoi Rajvilas, Oberoi Udaivilas, Mandarin Oriental, and Leela Hotels, reported Zee News.

This 40,000 square metre custom-built rural retreat, which has a view of Mt. Blanc's snow-covered peaks, radiates luxury and beauty. Located in the Swiss town of Gingins, which is only 15 minutes from Geneva, a lakeside city, Villa Vari is the largest property in the Canton of Vaud.

The forty-something power couple Pankaj and Radhika Oswal have lived in Switzerland for the past 10 years with their daughters two daughters Vasundhara and Ride. They are now all settled in their spectacular new house, Villa Vari, which carries their beloved children's names.

Vasundhara, who earned a distinction in her degree in finance, went on to become an executive director at PRO Industries and Axis Minerals. Ridi is a popular Indo-Western pop singer-songwriter who is also a chemical engineering student at a London university.

The Pankaj Oswal family has always preferred to stay out of the spotlight despite having a net worth of over $3 billion USD (247 thousand crore) and a prominent business portfolio that includes petrochemicals, real estate, fertilisers, and mining.

The multibillion dollar global conglomerate "Oswal Group Global" is the home of companies like "PRO Industries PTE LTD," which also owns the largest contemporary ethanol plant in East Africa, "Axis Minerals," which is involved in one of the largest bauxite mining projects in West Africa, and "Burrup Fertilisers," which is based in Australia and generates the most liquid ammonia in the world. In addition to their commercial goals, the family wanted to restore "Villa Vari" and make it into a regal estate that paid homage to their Indian background while also exuding style, glamour, and excitement.

