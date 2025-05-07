The global media's coverage of Operation Sindoor is symptomatic of the narrative spin familiar to India: Terrorists are referred to as militants, terror camps are described as mosques. and in many places are not even naming the Indian strikes as Operation Sindoor.

Advertisment

This watering down is what gives terrorists the ammunition to continue dastardly attacks like Pahalgam on Apr 22, 2025.

Here are some examples: On the homepage of the New York Times, the lead photo has a caption saying, 'Pakistani soldiers at the site of a damaged mosque on the Pakistani-administered side of Kashmir.'

Also Read: Operation Sindoor: Opposition unites, calls for 'national solidarity' as Home Minister Shah hails Armed Forces | All India reactions highlights

Advertisment

The Independent (UK publication), Associated Press, The Washington Post have all mentioned militants in their copy. Meanwhile, Al Jazeera has mentioned on their website-'Indian strike destroys mosque in Pakistan-administered Kashmir'.

Indian Army hits 9 terror camps

The Indian Army hit as many as nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in precision strikes on Wednesday from 1:05 AM to 1:30 AM. Providing video evidence of its precision strikes, the Army has shared a list of locations that were hit. India has also explained why these terror targets were hit.

Advertisment