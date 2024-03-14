OpenAI teams up with Le Monde and Prisa Media to provide users news access in ChatGPT

ChatGPT maker OpenAI on Wednesday (Mar 13) announced a partnership with French newspaper Le Monde and Spanish media group Prisa Media. With this, ChatGPT users will now be able to access the news outlets' content.

Enhancing AI models

As per a Reuters report, amid the popularity of generative artificial intelligence, the news content will also be used to enhance the training of generative AI models which have a significant influence across various sectors.

In a statement, Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI, said, "We're dedicated to supporting journalism by applying new AI technologies and enhancing opportunities for content creators."

"In partnership with Le Monde and Prisa Media, our goal is to enable ChatGPT users around the world to connect with the news in new ways that are interactive and insightful," he added.

Le Monde CEO Louis Dreyfus emphasised the strategic nature of the partnership and said that the partnership with OpenAI will "ensure the dissemination of reliable information to AI users, safeguarding our journalistic integrity and revenue streams in the process."

Carlos Nuñez, Chairman and CEO of Prisa Media, added, "Joining forces with OpenAI opens new avenues for us to engage with our audience. Leveraging ChatGPT's capabilities allows us to present our in-depth, quality journalism in novel ways, reaching individuals who seek credible and independent content. This is a definite step towards the future of news, where technology and human expertise merge to enrich the reader's experience."

This collaboration follows similar agreements between OpenAI and global news publisher Axel Springer and the Associated Press, for the exploration of the use of generative AI in news.

Copyright concerns

However, this comes at a time when news publications are also facing challenges related to copyright infringement and fair compensation when their content is used to train large language models.

Last year, The New York Times lodged a suit against OpenAI and Microsoft for allegedly using millions of its articles without permission.

Recently, other news organisations such as the Intercept, Raw Story, and AlterNet also filed lawsuits against OpenAI, accusing it of misusing their articles to train AI systems like ChatGPT.