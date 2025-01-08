OpenAI CEO Sam Altman's sister Annie filed a lawsuit against him where she claimed that Sam sexually abused her "several times" during their childhood.

She said that this occurred from the year 1997 to 2006.

Now the tech mogul has taken to his official X account and rebuffed the accusations calling the claims "entirely untrue".

In a joint statement with his mother Connie and brothers Max and Jack, Sam stated, "Our family loves Annie and is very concerned about her well-being. Caring for a family member who faces mental health challenges is incredibly difficult. We know many families facing similar struggles understand this well.”

"Annie has made deeply hurtful and entirely untrue claims about our family, and especially Sam. We’ve chosen not to respond publicly, out of respect for her privacy and our own. However, she has now taken legal action against Sam, and we feel we have no choice but to address this," the statement added.

The family said that Annie struggles with mental health issues and declines traditional treatment.

My sister has filed a lawsuit against me. Here is a statement from my mom, brothers, and me: pic.twitter.com/Nve0yokTSX — Sam Altman (@sama) January 7, 2025

They also stated that she receives regular monthly financial assistance from the CEO and his family, yet continues to demand additional funds.

In the statement, the family called it the "worst allegation" stating that Annie has previously accused members of the family of improperly withholding their father's 401k funds, hacking her wifi and "shadowbanning" her from various websites including ChatGPT, Twitter, and more.

The lawsuit, as per the CNBC reports, includes instances of Annie being abused by Sam “several times a week” when she was a toddler. It states that Annie experienced “severe emotional distress, mental anguish, and depression, which is expected to continue into the future” as a “direct and proximate result of the foregoing acts of sexual assault.”

She has filed the lawsuit seeking a jury trial against Sam, with damages exceeding $75,000.

Annie has previously levelled allegations against Sam on social media but this is the first time she has taken the matter to court.

(With inputs from agencies)