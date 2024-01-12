OpenAI CEO Sam Altman marries partner Oliver Mulherin

OpenAI's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sam Altman married his partner Oliver Mulherin in a seaside ceremony in Hawaii, American media reported on early Friday (Jan 12). Speaking to NBC News, Altman confirmed the news of his wedding after photos (of the marriage) began circulating on social media. The photos showed Altman and Mulherin surrounded by palm trees and about a dozen guests at the venue.

The couple have largely kept their relationship a secret. The couple was seen together in one of its first public appearances during a state dinner at the White House that US President Joe Biden hosted for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Who is Oliver Mulherin?

According to NBC, Mulherin is a software engineer from Australia. Mulherin studied computer science at the University of Melbourne and has been working since 2014. He had worked with Meta for two years before resigning in Nov 2022. He has also worked for the IOTA Foundation and SPARK Neuro.

Speaking to The New York Times last year, Altman said that Mulherin loves big families and the couple plan to have children soon.

Sam Altman made headlines in recent months after he was ousted from OpenAI on Nov 17 last year without any detailed cause, setting off alarm bells among investors and employees.

He was reinstated four days later with the promise of a new board. On Thursday, Altman met Republican US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson on Capitol Hill to discuss the risks of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He was reinstated four days later with the promise of a new board. On Thursday, Altman met Republican US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson on Capitol Hill to discuss the risks of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In a statement, Johnson's office said that he and Altman met on Thursday "to discuss the promise and risks of AI and other technologies. The Speaker believes that Congress should encourage innovation, help maintain our competitive edge, and stay mindful of potential risks," Johnson's office said in a statement.