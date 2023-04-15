OpenAI CEO Sam Altman disagrees with parts of Musk's letter calling for AI pause

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has replied to Elon Musk, Steve Wozniak and other tech leaders who recently signed a letter calling for a six-month halt on Artificial Intelligence (AI) research.

Altman was speaking at an MIT event when he said the letter was not the 'optimal' way to address the issue and that it missed the 'technical nuance' about where the technology needed to hit pause.

"There's parts of the thrust that I really agree with," said Altman before adding, "I think moving with caution and increasing rigor for safety issues is really important, the letter, I don't think is the optimal way to address it."

“I also agree as capabilities get more and more serious, that the safety bar has got to increase. We are doing other things on top of GPT-4 that I think have all sorts of safety issues that are important to address and were totally left out of the letter,” he added.

The letter calling for AI ban

Earlier in March, an open letter by the Future of Life Institute, a thinktank, signed by Musk, Wozniak amongst others took a very cautious approach to the next generation of AI. The letter cited 12 pieces of research from experts that included former employees of OpenAI, Google as well as DepMind.

"Powerful AI systems should be developed only once we are confident that their effects will be positive and their risks will be manageable," the letter stated.

"AI labs and independent experts should use this pause to jointly develop and implement a set of shared safety protocols for advanced AI design and development that are rigorously audited and overseen by independent outside experts," it added.

Musk, who co-founded OpenAI which is now run by Microsoft has been one of the most vocal voices demanding that AI research be regulated. In an interview, Musk stated that AI has the potential to destroy an entire civilisation.

"AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance or bad car production. In the sense that it has the potential, however small one may regard that probability, but it is non-trivial - it has the potential of civilisation destruction."

