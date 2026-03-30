/Open Hormuz or else: Trump threatens to blow up Iran's power plants, oil wells, and Kharg Island

Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Tehran, in his latest social media post, the US president says that he is in “serious discussions with a new, and more reasonable, regime to end our military operations in Iran.” Not too long ago, he said he was in talks with the leadership, but Tehran denied his claims and said “no direct or indirect talks” have taken place with America.

The 79-year-old added, “Great progress has been made but, if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately “Open for Business,” we will conclude our lovely “stay” in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their electric generating plants, oil wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinisation plants!), which we have purposefully not yet touched.”

He said it will be in “retribution for our many soldiers, and others, that Iran has butchered and killed over the old Regime’s 47-year reign of terror.”