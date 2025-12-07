/Op Sagar Bandhu: Indian Army’s field hospital treats over 1,250 people in Sri Lanka as death toll rises to 627

India's relief operations are in full swing as Sri Lanka reels under devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah. The Indian Army on Sunday (Dec 07) shared information about emergency operations carried out by its troops and medical teams. The Army field hospital has treated over 1250 people and undertaken major emergency surgeries. Indian troops also inducted three Bailey Bridges to speed up the relief work and restore critical connectivity in affected areas.

In a post on X, ADGPI updated on Operation Sagar Bandhu: "Update on Indian Army's Humanitarian Assistance to Sri Lanka- The Indian Army's Field Hospital has treated over 1,250 people so far, including five major emergency surgeries; three Bailey Bridges have been inducted into Sri Lanka. In coordination with the Sri Lankan administration, suitable locations have been identified for their construction to accelerate relief efforts and support restoration of critical connectivity."

Lieutenant General Lasantha Rodrigo, the Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, visited the field hospital and thanked India for the swift response and its effort in ensuring critical medical care for the affected communities.



Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep concern over the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah and said that India stands firmly with the people of Sri Lanka. These operations are part of India's sustained humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka through coordinated rescue, medical, and relief efforts under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

Death toll soars to 627

The death toll following the large-scale destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah has soared to 627, with several hundred people still missing, Daily Mirror reported on Sunday, citing the country's Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

Cyclone Ditwah has resulted in relentless rain, flash floods and landslides across the island, causing river levels to rise to historic highs, submerging entire towns and causing loss in critical infrastructure.

