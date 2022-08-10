OnlyFans bribed Meta employees to put rival creators on terror watchlist

OnlyFans, an online subscription platform known for adult content has come under the scanner for bribing Meta (more colloquially known as Facebook) employees to put adult stars of rival platforms on a terror watchlist, according to an explosive lawsuit filed in a US court.

Reportedly, adult performers who sold their pictures, videos and other content on rival platforms of OnlyFans had their Instagram and Facebook accounts tagged as containing terrorist content.

It is pertinent to note that Meta works with a non-profit named Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT) which maintains a database of terror-linked accounts. GIFCT was formed by big tech giants such as Microsoft, Twitter, YouTube and Meta in 2017 to stop the spread of online terror-related content.

Any individual flagged as a terrorist by Meta is then censored on other platforms rather quickly, thereby reducing the reach of the creator, forcing them to make an account on OnlyFans, which remained the only platform to enjoy immunity from the crackdown.

The scam had been ongoing since 2018

The complainants have argued that more than one Meta employees, including a senior executive had been in on the bribery scam since October 2018.

Moreover, the plaintiffs claim that bribes were routed through Fenix International, the parent company of OnlyFans. Fenix International diverted the money through a secret Hong Kong company that deposited it eventually into an offshore Philipines account, allegedly operated by the Meta employees.

OnlyFans' owner Leonid Radvinsky has also been named in the lawsuit. Reportedly, through the blacklisting, OnlyFans managed to quash its competitors and managed to remain the only company with such an IP.

OnlyFans responded to the allegations by terming them devoid of any merit, “We are aware that these cases have been filed. We are not aware of any evidence which supports these allegations. The alleged participants have all publicly stated that these cases have no merit.”

As reported by WION, earlier in February this year, FanCentro, a rival of OnlyFans had begun legal action against the company. However, at the time, the social media company taking part in the scam was unidentified.

(With inputs from agencies)



