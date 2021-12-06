Only one in 15 Africans fully vaccinated: Vaccine discrimination risks leaving Africa behind

The finding of the Omicron variant in southern Africa has fueled suggestions that low vaccination rates foster viral mutations, which can subsequently spread to nations with greater vaccination rates.

According to the study, the region is falling behind due to "severe vaccination discrimination."

According to the Mo Ibrahim Foundation's research on COVID-19 in Africa, only five of Africa's 54 nations are on track to meet the World Health Organization's goal of completely vaccinating 40% of the population by the end of 2021.



Also read | Is Omicron threat as big as the hype? Read what WHO experts say

According to data from the foundation, which was established by the Sudanese telecommunications tycoon to promote improved governance and economic growth in Africa, one in 15 Africans has been completely vaccinated, compared to roughly 70 per cent in the G7 group of wealthy nations.

"From early in this crisis, our foundation and other African voices have been warning that an un-vaccinated Africa could become a perfect incubator for variants," its chair, Mo Ibrahim, said in a statement.

"The emergence of Omicron reminds us that COVID-19 remains a global threat, and that vaccinating the whole world is the only way forward," he added. "Yet we continue to live with extreme vaccine discrimination, and Africa in particular is being left behind."



WATCH | Gravitas Plus: Here's what the pandemic will look like in 2022

After affluent nations received first orders from pharmaceutical corporations and the global vaccine-sharing programme, COVAX, got off to a delayed start, vaccines have been in limited supply in Africa.

Vaccine deliveries to Africa have increased in recent months, but the research claims that poor healthcare systems and insufficient infrastructure are preventing rollouts once they reach the continent.

Short expiry dates on donated vaccinations have sometimes caused uncertainty, resulting in the destruction of some.

According to Monday's report, the epidemic revealed the African continent's civil registration capacity, with just 10% of African fatalities legally recorded.

Because of the flaws in the system, it's possible that vaccination rates were considerably lower than official figures indicated.

(With inputs from agencies)