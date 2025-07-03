/Only fair that Melania Trump is on the first boat out: Petitioners call for deportation of US First Lady

As US President Donald Trump's call for deportation grows, there is a petition doing the rounds that asks for the First Lady to be deported too. “Since Trump wants to deport naturalised citizens, I believe it is only fair that Melania and her parents are on the first boat out,” the petition brief reads. It has garnered a lot of attention online and has over 4,5000 signatures already.

As per data available with the US Embassy, Melania moved to New York in 1996, when she was about 26 years of age. She was born in Slovenia in 1970. Nearly a decade after moving to the US, she became a citizen which also means it was by naturalisation.

“In addition, Melania’s anchor baby, Baron, should be forced to leave as well because we know that his mother's mother was born in a different country. That is part of the criteria that Trump is putting into place. Your mother's mother has to have been born in the United States and we know Melania's mother was born elsewhere. If it's good for one, it's good for all! There should be no exceptions! On the first boat or flight out!” the online petition added.

It also highlighted Trump’s favouritism, which read, “It is important that this is done to show that it is not a matter of favoritism. If this is truly about national security, Melania needs to go!”

On Tuesday (July 2), when the president visited a detention center in Florida, he highlighted, that he would deport US citizens who have committed crimes. "They're not new to our country. They're old to our country. Many of them were born in our country. I think we ought to get them the hell out of here, too, if you want to know the truth," he said.