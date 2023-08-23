One-year-old infant left inside a daycare van in 110-degree F heat, dies

A one-year-old girl lost her life after she was left inside a van at Omaha day care centre on one of the hottest days of the year. The police said that they arrested the driver in connection with the infant's tragic death.

The police said that medics and officers were called around 3 pm on Monday to Kidz of the Future Childcare in Omaha after an unresponsive baby was found lying inside the sweltering van.

It remained unclear how long the youngster, who was identified as Ra’Miyah Worthington by her family, was locked inside the vehicle, however, her parents suspect it must have been hours.

“I’m not comprehending how this could have even possibly happened,” said the devastated father of baby Ra’Miyah’s devastated, Reeyon Worthington, while speaking to the station WOWT.

ALSO READ | President Biden to visit India in September for G20 summit, confirms White House

The police received the call as temperatures soared into the upper 90s and the officials recorded the heat index hitting a sweltering 110 degrees Fahrenheit, which was part of the heat wave which has been burning the Central US.

The police said that Ra’Miyah baby was rushed to Nebraska Medicine but the doctors failed to save her.

The parents of the girl informed the police station that the body temperature of Ra’Miyah was 109 degrees Fahrenheit at the hospital, and the doctors could not do anything to revive her.

Police arrest van driver

Ryan Williams, 62-year-old driver of the van was arrested by the police on Tuesday and charged with child negligence resulting in death.

Reeyon Worthington and his wife Sina Johnson Worthington stated that for five years they have been taking their children to the Kidz of the Future Childcare Centre. Williams early Monday morning picked Ra’Miyah and two of her siblings in the van and took them to the daycare.

The other two children were taken out from the van, however, the 1-year-old was left behind.

WATCH | US imposes new China visa curbs over alleged ‘forced assimilation’ in Tibet

“How do you forget one when you take two off the van?” said Johnson Worthington, adding, “How did you forget my baby?”

Ra’Miyah was the youngest of six children. Her parents stated that the baby loved to dance and eat, and always wore a smile on her face.

“She loved, loved, loved her family. She loved her daddy. She was daddy’s little girl," the mother said. “Somebody needs to be locked up for this,” Worthington added.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.