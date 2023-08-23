President Biden to visit India in September for G20 summit, confirms White House

The White House said Tuesday (August 22) that US President Joe Biden will visit India this year in September for the G20 summit. The US leader will be visiting India from September 7-10.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Tuesday that Biden would also hold a number of bilateral meetings while in India, although he refused to furnish more details.’

Key agendas of the meet

Climate change, green energy and the Ukraine crisis are expected to be key agendas of the G20 summit, the White House noted.

“Increasing the capacity of multilateral development banks including the World Bank to better fight poverty” will also be among key priorities, read the statement.

The US president will also hail India’s successful leadership role this year and “reaffirm the US commitment to the G20 as the premier forum of economic cooperation, which includes hosting it in 2026”.

India holds the G20 presidency for a year, from December 1, 2022, to November 30, 2023, and it has successfully organised numerous meetings throughout the country.

Previous engagements between Delhi and Washington DC

During PM Modi’s state visit to the United States in June, US President Joe Biden had expressed his support for the G20 summit and said he was looking forward to attending the meeting in person.

A joint declaration from India and the US also commended New Delhi's leadership during its G20 presidency. Both nations also vowed to further strengthen multilateral institutions to tackle “global challenges such as climate change, pandemics, fragility and conflict, along with work to accelerate achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and lay the foundation for strong, sustainable, balanced, and inclusive growth”.

Donald Lu, the US assistant secretary of State for South and Central Asia, had also discussed Biden's attendance at the G20 Summit in India.

“This is gonna be a big year for the India-US relationship. India is hosting the G20 and the US is hosting APEC, Japan the G7. We have lots of QUAD members who are taking on leadership roles and it provides us with opportunities to bring our countries closer,” Lu had said.