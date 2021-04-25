One true Josh! Hundreds of Josh gather to raise money for 4-year-old

Josh fight Photograph:( Twitter )
What started as a joke on the internet by one person turned into a mega duel championship in a US park to reclaim the title of one supreme...Josh.
A 22-year-old boy named Josh Swain came up with the funny idea of making a social media group of hundreds of people named ‘Josh’ when the coronavirus pandemic began last year.
Josh, a student from Arizona, messaged several other people named Josh on Facebook and challenged them to a duel to decide the ultimate Josh.
"Precisely, 4/24/2021, 12:00pm, meet at these coordinates (40.82232286 -96.7982002) we fight, whoever wins gets to keep the name, everyone else has to change their name, you have a year to prepare, good luck," Swain had messaged hundreds of Josh.
Josh won pic.twitter.com/aIX0rVd7Aw— Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) April 25, 2021
After almost a year, all Josh met together in Nebraska and transformed a field into a warzone as people took pool noodles to beat each other as a fun exercise.
Titled ‘Josh vs Josh vs Josh’ the fight started trending on Twitter with the hashtag ‘#JoshFight’.
After pool noodle fights and the fun games of 'rock, paper, scissors', a four-year-old was crowned as the winner of the duel exercise and was nicknamed 'Little Josh'.
However, this was not just a fun game. The fight led to people donating money to help Little Josh fight against an illness — he has been fighting seizures since he turned two.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Josh fight
