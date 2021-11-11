One tree, 10 different fruits: Gardener claims world record for rare feat

A tree, which is standing tall at the back of a suburban home on a leafy Shepparton street, has just claimed a Guinness world record for most types of fruit on a single tree. It bears 10 different fruits.

The tree seems to be the result of a decade’s hard work of Hussam Saraf.

Saraf has transformed his modest stretch of grass in regional Victoria into a tropical oasis, which has rare fruit trees and edible natives.

“The previous record was five fruits grafted onto one tree, so I decided to graft 10. But I was waiting to hear back and they told me my application was rejected, because they needed five different species, not varieties,” the planter said.

For two decades, the previous record was held by Luis H Carrasco of Chile of five grafted fruits, apricot, cherry, nectarine, plum and peach.

The initial application of Hussam for grafting white and yellow nectarines, white and yellow peaches, blood and yellow plums, peachcots, apricots, almonds and cherries was deemed to represent only five types of fruit, placing him at a tie with Carrasco.

“I told them he had nectarine and peach which they counted as two, when it should have been one. So, they said OK, changed the previous guy to four and me to five,” Hussam added.

Hussam’s record tree was officially accepted for grafting almond, peach, plum, apricot and cherry. Hussam arrived in Australia in 2009 from Iraq.

