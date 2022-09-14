One staff member injured as package explodes on Northeastern University campus

A staff member of the Northeastern University in Boston, United States was injured after a package detonated inside a campus building, according to CNN. “The staff member sustained minor injuries and is being treated,” Shannon Nargi, a spokesperson for Northeastern University, told the news channel.

The package was delivered to Holmes Hall, Nargi added.

The police confirmed that no one was seriously injured but did not comment on how the package arrived at the university. Holmes Hall currently houses the creative writing center of the university.

Officer Andre Watson, a spokesman for the Police Department, told reporters that the 45-year-old man, who worked at the university, sustained minor hand injuries and was taken to the area hospital.

The police were working with the Boston Fire Department, Boston Emergency Medical Services and the bomb squad to understand the cause of the detonation and to understand any further threats.

Holmes Hall was completely evacuated by the authorities as a precautionary measure and people were asked to stay away from the area. The classes were also cancelled in several buildings of the university as the police questioned people and searched the area to understand the cause of the detonation.

According to a local TV station, WCVB reporter Mike Beaudet was teaching a class in the building when the detonation took place but the people in attendance said that they did not hear the explosion.

Following the incident, The Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University have alerted their students of the situation and have increased patrols, according to NCB Boston.

