One killed and five injured in shooting in Renton, Washington, police say

One person was killed, and five others were injured in a shooting on the outskirts of Seattle in the United States. In the suburbs of Renton, Washington, police officers were called after locals reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area. According to the official report submitted by the Renton Police Department, the incident took place at 100 block of Logan Avenue South at 1 am (local time).

The injured were taken to the nearby hospital by the authorities while one was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. Police said that the shooting took place after a dispute outside an event in Renton and although they have more than one suspects, their identities were not revealed.

Although the incident caused a lot of panic in the nearby areas, the police has confirmed that it is not an active shooter situation and confirmed that the investigation is currently underway.

The shooting came just days after three people were shot to death in a state part in Iowa. The gunman shot the three people camping at the state park and then killed himself.

Division assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said in his statement that the shooting took place at Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground in the early hours of the day, according to ABC News.

The victims were identified as Tyler Schmidt, 42, Sarah Schmidt, 42, and Lulu Schmidt, 6, from Cedar Falls, Iowa by the authorities but the police were unable to determine the motive behind the killings.