One dead, 17 injured after vehicle struck a crowd in Pennsylvania

Authorities in Berwick, Pennsylvania reported that a car struck a crowd of people on Saturday, resulting in one fatality and 17 others injured. The guy is suspected of attacking a woman in the neighbourhood after the incident, State Trooper Anthony Petroski said, NCB news reported.

The trooper further stated that the suspect in both incidents is in custody. The 17 injured people were taken to various local hospitals in the area.

The crowds had gathered to raise money for the families of the three children and seven adults who had died in a house fire on August 5 in Nescopeck early in the morning.

The fund-raising event was held at the Intoxicology Department bar and department. People also gathered in a nearby outdoor area with a variety of vendors and tents to attract attention.

According to the bar’s social media statement, the bar will be closed till further notice.

The post said, "Today was an absolute tragedy." "Please respect our privacy while we grieve and try to process the events that occurred," NCB reported.

Shortly after the car incident, state police stated that the man physically assaulted a woman after the collision in the neighborhood.

Pennsylvania state police described the ongoing probe into the fire incident on August 5 as a "complex criminal investigation." The fire broke out around 3 a.m. Firefighters reported seeing flames that resisted their attempts to enter the house and rescue people. The authorities searched the debris after the house burned down. The fatalities reported were two boys, aged 5 and 6, a 7-year-old girl, and seven adults, ranging from 19 to 79.

