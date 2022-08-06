Firefighter in Pennsylvania finds 10 dead family members after house blaze

A firefighter who was called to the scene of a house fire found the victims were his own family after at least ten people were killed as the fire engulfed a house in the US state of Pennsylvania.

The house in Pennsylvania's Nescopeck town caught fire in the early morning hours on Friday as authorities identified the victims. Firefighter Harold Baker said the dead were his family which included his daughter, son, father-in-law, sister-in-law, brother-in-law and three kids including two relatives. At least three people escaped the fire, reports said.

The three children were reportedly aged five, six and seven and the adults were in the 19 to 79 age group.

The authorities used sniffer dogs to search for the victims as the building was completely gutted. Baker said he tried to reach the house as fast as he could and tried to enter the house but was pulled away by colleagues.

Frances and I are heartbroken after seven adults and three children lost their lives in a house fire today in Luzerne County.



Our prayers are with their loved ones.



Thank you to the many first responders who rushed to the scene. — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) August 5, 2022 ×

The police have launched an investigation into the incident. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf while expressing his condolences said he was "heartbroken" while thanking the first responders who rushed to the scene.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE