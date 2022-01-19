Omicron wave: 50,000 to 300,000 more deaths in US by March, model predicts

As the US continues to battle against the virus, a new model suggests there could be at least 50,000 to 300,000 deaths in the country by mid-March.

The United States is the worst-hit country due to the virus with over 853,950 fatalities and 67 coronavirus cases. The country has been hit by a new COVID-19 wave since November with health workers being hit although the rate has been much less compared to last year due to mass vaccination.

The Omicron variant has become the dominant strain in the country after it was detected in South Africa in late November last year as reports claim several hospitals have been overwhelmed with patients even as the Biden administration said it would deploy military health workers in worst-hit states.

Reports say the nationwide average of coronavirus stands at over 750,000 cases per day with infections rising in most states.

Watch: COVID-19 infections in America

The Omicron variant which is believed to be more transferrable than other variants has led to a large scale spread of infections as US government records show 157,000 inpatient beds are occupied by virus-hit patients.

There have also been strikes by nurses over shortage of equipment and staff which has further hit virus patients.

According to US data, in January over 3,400 people have died due to the virus per day.

Last week, the US Supreme Court blocked Biden's vaccination plan for large businesses in a huge blow to the US president although it allowed health workers to be vaccinated at facilities that receive federal funding.

Amid the devastating surge in infections, the Biden administration said it would order 500 million more test kits totalling one billion in an effort to fight the virus as the US president urged citizens to wear good quality masks as part of "patriotic duty."

(With inputs from Agencies)