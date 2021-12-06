Omicron scare: In the United Kingdom, new cases increase by 50% in a single day

The United Kingdom health authorities confirmed on Sunday that 86 more cases of Omicron Covid have been reported in the country. This brings the total cases in the UK to 246.

In contrast, there were 160 Omicron cases on Saturday, which means that according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) figures the nation has witnessed an increase of more than 50 per cent in one day.

Meanwhile, according to official figures, the UK has recorded 43,992 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 10,464,389, according to the official figures.

Another 54 Coronavirus-related deaths have also been reported in the country, now the total number of Coronavirus-related deaths in the UK stands at 145,605. In these statistics, only those who died within 28 days of their first positive test are included.

Earlier, British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said international arrivals to the country, including children over the age of 12, will be required to take a pre-departure test from 0400 GMT on Tuesday. In addition, he said that the test must be taken no more than 48 hours before departure.

Additionally, Nigeria will be included on the red travel list beginning Monday, along with several other southern African nations. These nations were put on the red travel list after the Omicron variant was first identified in South Africa late last month.

"I think it's too late to make a material difference to the course of the Omicron wave if we're going to have one," professor Mark Woolhouse, a member of the Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Modelling (Spi-M), told the BBC when asked about the new travel rules.

Almost 88 per cent of people over the age of 12 in the UK have received their first dose of vaccine, and nearly 81 per cent have received both doses, according to the latest figures.

Over 35 per cent of respondents have also received a booster shot, or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

