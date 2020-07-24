Old Taiwanese couple get Insta-famous by posing in left-over clothes

Taiwan couple Photograph:( Others )
'When I got married, it cost an ox-cart loaded with 20 bags of rice to pay for my suit,' Wan-ji recalled.
An 84-year-old Hsu Hsiu-e and her 83-year-old husband Chang Wan-ji have become Insta famous by modelling in the 'forgotten' clothes and they cannot believe it.
The old Taiwanese couple own a laundromat together Houli District, Taichung City, in central Taiwan. The coupe has owned the laundromat for the past 70 years.
In these past 70 years, there have been several instances where people forgot their clothes in the shop and did not come to collect the clothes back.
This gave their grandson, Reef Chang, an idea. To save his grandparents from boredom, he convinced them to wear the hundreds of discarded clothes and model for pictures, just for fun. The old couple became Insta-famous withing days.
這不是要說阿公在模仿年輕時看小姐的樣子！ 而是一個有點悲傷，關於布達佩斯旅遊紀念T被遺棄的故事...身上的衣服，來自被放了至少8年以上的T恤區，衣服上面寫著布達佩斯，而這位客人一共送洗了五件，分別是黑白灰黃紅，除非他真的很愛這一件T恤的款式，不然一定是一家人出遊時買的吧？但...就是洗了沒有來拿，不知道他們一家的記憶中是否還有布達佩斯。 👴🏼萬吉 上衣：至少8年布達佩斯紀念T 褲子：至少3年以上未取UQ卡其褲 👵🏼秀娥 領巾：兩條被遺棄的手帕綁成 上衣：至少8年布達佩斯紀念T 裙子：阿嬤30年私服 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don't forget to pick up your laundry.
Their Instagram account, called WantShowAsYoung, has over 147,000 followers from around the world even though the account only has 19 posts.
"Their business is not always busy. They would doze off in the shop and their spirits weren't high. So I thought since our family has these clothes, I can remind people to pick up their clothes, and remind my grandparents their life can still be great even in old age," he told the BBC.
With the help of his friends who are 'good at fashion', Reef took the shirts, shorts, blouses, and skirts and mixed and matched it. He used some accessories such as borrowed purses, hats and sunglasses. The couple posed infront of the washers and dryers to give it a 'magazine look' The pictures were set up to make them look like they were in Havana, Cuba for holiday.
如果今天還是秀娥氣勢贏，那我就會告訴萬吉，說應觀眾要求，必須出一篇秀娥特輯！ 前幾天VOGUE的文章說到：「有一種愛叫萬吉和秀娥的愛❤️」，這是什麼愛？其實孫子也不知道，但當有人把整套好看的西裝送洗未取，拿來給兩人穿上，就算這次沒有相視而笑，就算衣服來自不同主人，也還是會覺得是情侶裝，這應該就是愛吧？ 👴🏼萬吉（身長160） 成套西裝：至少20年以上未取成套雙排扣白西裝 內搭：8年以上未取布達佩斯紀念T（已找到新主人） 腰帶：萬吉的領帶 👵🏼秀娥（身長155） 成套西裝：至少15年以上未取全套卡其西裝 內搭：3年未取白t恤 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don't forget to pick up your laundry.
"Dressed like that, I feel 30 years younger," said Wan-ji.
Wan-ji recalled his old days when he had started the laundromat at the age of 14, and said that people had started leaving clothes in the recent years only when clothes became cheaper and more accessible.
"In the past, clothes were very expensive. When I got married, it cost an ox-cart loaded with 20 bags of rice to pay for my suit. And back then clothes were so valuable that you could take them to the pawn shop if you needed money," he said.
The couple said that clothes pile up as people move to different cities and forget to collect their clothes, or if someone passes away and their family doesn't bother to come pick up the clothes. They have donated hundreds of clothes, but are still left with hundreds more.
秀娥開心❤️（萬吉到底說了什麼？） 萬吉看秀娥穿這樣好像講起了什麼事，結果秀娥就突然笑了～這件看起來很少女的衣服不知道什麼原因也被主人遺忘，但阿嬤再度無違和的撐起...另外要說一下萬吉的眼鏡，一個83歲的老人家，以前都戴金框眼鏡，結果某一天他出門回來，自己去配了一副黑框... 👴🏼萬吉（身長160） 外搭：7年以上未取格紋壓扣襯衫 上衣：5年以上未取條紋亨利領襯衫 褲子：阿公私服工作短褲（但堅持工作褲也要熨燙過） 👵🏼秀娥（身長155） 洋裝：10年以上未取吊帶格紋洋裝 內搭：10年以上未取小碎花襯衫 💡溫馨提醒｜洗衣服請記得拿、認同請分享❤️ These old clothes have been abandoned by customers at the laundry for years. Owners of the laundry store, Wanji and Sho-Er who are over 80 years old. Grandson just can't bear to see them overwhelmed with bore everyday. So, ask them to reinterpret fashion, hoping to let everyone know that age is not a barrier to have fun in fashion and even old clothings can transformed into trendy outfits! 💡A friendly reminder｜Don't forget to pick up your laundry.
When Reef asked them to model, they weren't sure if anyone would like their style, although the couple claim to be very stylish and fashionable in their golden days.
"They didn't understand at first," said Reef. "They also don't understand fashion trends, but when they were young they were very fashionable. They thought why would people of this generation like clothes from their generation?"
However, with 147,000 followers, and counting, the Taiwanese couple is now convinced and thankful to their grandson and their fans.