/Bomb threat causes Oktoberfest to shut after explosion in Munich

Germany's world-famous beer festival Oktoberfest was closed on Wednesday (Oct 1) in Munich following an explosion and fire in a detached house in northern Munich. The explosion occurred early in the morning, after which the police visited the house and found a letter from the suspected perpetrator threatening the festival in the city. At least one person had died in the explosion in the residential building, but it was not established if the deceased was also the perpetrator. The authorities also said that one more person, who is not being adjudged as a danger to the public, remains missing.

What caused blast in a Munich building?

A blaze was reported early in the morning on Wednesday (Oct 1) in a house in north Munich, after which a police and fire department operation got underway. Multiple local media reports said gunshots and explosions were also heard. The police, however, said that the building was set on fire deliberately in what looked like a domestic dispute. The official also found booby traps in the building, and special forces were called to defuse them. Upon further search, authorities found a bomb threat to Oktoberfest, following which the festival was closed.

"Due to an unspecified bomb threat related to the operation in northern Munich, the festival grounds at Theresienwiese will remain closed for the time being until 17:00," Munich police wrote on X.

Update on Oktoberfest in Munich

The world's largest beer festival started on September 20 this year and will be concluding on October 5. After the authorities found a threat to the festival in the suspect's house, they closed the festival grounds for searching for more explosives and asked workers to empty the fairgrounds as well. The festival's website also showed the same update - closed till 5 pm after the police took over the site.