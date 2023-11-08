Ohio votes to legalise recreational marijuana but opponents say ‘fight not over’

Ohio voters on Tuesday (Nov 7) approved a ballot measure to legalise recreational marijuana, delivering a major blow to Republicans who failed to instate a proposed law.

Ohio became the 24th US state to legalise recreational marijuana.

It means that people aged 21 and more would be able to use, grow or sell marijuana under a regulation-and-tax program imposed by the state.

As per media reports, a 10 per cent tax will be imposed on purchases of marijuana for non-medical purposes, and the money will be spent on supporting the industry itself.

The measure will become effective in 30 days.

“Marijuana is no longer a controversial issue," said Tom Haren, spokesman for the Coalition to Regulate MarijuanaLike Alcohol, while celebrating the outcome.

"Ohioans demonstrated this by passing State Issue 2 in a landslide. Ohioans are being extremely clear on the future they want for our state: adult-use marijuana legal and regulated,” the statement added.

Big blow to GOP

The outcome came as a big blow to the Republican Party, with its leaders, some organisations and manufacturing units expressing concerns over its impact on workplace and traffic safety.

It must be noted that Republicans can still make changes to the law through the Legislature. However, since it has been cleared by the voters itself, the political stakes have grown higher.

Some anti-marijuana activists however say their fight “is not over."

Smart Approaches to Marijuana Action President Kevin Sabet called on state lawmakers to eliminate provisions of Issue 2 that allow for commercial sales, advertising and production, at a minimum.

Other states to follow suit

Efforts are underway to place recreational marijuana ballot measures before voters in 2024 in states including Florida, Nebraska and South Dakota.

Meanwhile, a recent study shows the legalisation of marijuana will add $260 million to the Ohioan economy a year.

A study by Columbus-based Scioto Analysis also said it will add "roughly 3,300 new jobs in the first year after legalisation."

“Assuming these jobs are full time and pay matches the average wage across the state of Ohio, this will amount to about $190 million in wage benefits for workers across the state,” it observed.