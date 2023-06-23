Ohio mom's vacation negligence ends in tragedy: Toddler dies after being left home alone

A mother in Ohio named Kristel Candelario, aged 31 and residing in Cleveland, has been accused of murder after allegedly abandoning her 16-month-old child at home while she went on vacation to Puerto Rico and Detroit.

City officials revealed that Candelario left her child unattended from June 8 to June 16. Upon her return on Friday, June 16, she discovered her daughter unresponsive.

Following the incident, law enforcement authorities swiftly intervened. The toddler was promptly transported from the Cudell neighborhood's 3100 block on West 97th Street to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner by local authorities. However, the medical examiner has not yet disclosed the cause of the toddler's death.

Investigations revealed that the child was severely dehydrated, leading to her untimely demise.

Candelario was apprehended in connection with her daughter's death. Suleyn Gonzalez, a neighbour, informed WOIO, a CBS affiliate, that the grandmother typically took care of the baby in her absence. Gonzalez expressed her dismay, stating, "(The baby's) mom always wanted to go out and just left her with her grandma and all that."

Candelario is now facing charges of murder and is scheduled to appear in court on June 28 for a pre-trial hearing, reported Newsweek.

The tragic incident highlights a prevalent issue of child abuse and neglect in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at least one in seven children in the country has experienced abuse or neglect in the past year.

Shockingly, the CDC acknowledges that these figures are likely underestimates due to unreported cases. In 2020 alone, 1,750 children lost their lives in the United States as a result of abuse and neglect. Trend of child neglect rises Disturbingly, similar cases of parental neglect leading to child fatalities have been reported in recent times. Earlier this year, in Artesia, New Mexico, a mother named Alexee J. Trevizo was arrested for first-degree murder after her newborn baby's body was discovered in a hospital trash can.

Trevizo had visited the emergency room in January, complaining of back pain, only to learn of her pregnancy. The Office of the Medical Investigator (OMI) determined the death of the infant to be a homicide on March 28, 2023.

As child neglect cases continue to emerge, there is an urgent need for society to address and prevent such tragedies, ensuring the safety and well-being of vulnerable children.