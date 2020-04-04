Officer in Italian PM's security detail dies of coronavirus 

An Italian policeman who worked in Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's security detail died Saturday after contracting the novel coronavirus, news agency AFP reported quoting country's police force.

When officer Giorgio Guastamacchia tested positive on March 21, he had not been in contact with Conte for at least two weeks., the Italian government officials said.

The Corriere della Sera reported at the time that Conte, 55, was tested as a precaution, turning up a negative result for the virus.

The head of the Italian police force expressed his condolences for 52-year-old Guastamacchia.

Italy has recorded the world's largest number of official COVID-19 fatalities and is on course to surpass 15,000 deaths this weekend.

(With inputs from AFP)