Ocean temperature around Florida reaches hot tub levels

The surface ocean temperature in and around Florida Keys in the US has risen to hot tub levels this week as global weather monitors continue to warn about dangerou impact of warming waters on ecosystems.

A water temperature buoy in the Everglades National Park recorded a high of 101.19 degrees Fahrenheit (38.44 Celsius). The temperature was recorded in the waters of Manatee Bay. Other buoys nearby topped 100F (38C) and the upper 90s (32C).

According to United States' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), normal water temperatures for the area during this time of the year should be between 73F and 88F (23C and 31C). The NOAA published the findings from the National Data Buoy Center.

These reading have been obtained close on the heels of previous warnings over heating up of Florida's waters. Prolonged heat has continued to bake other parts of the country.

Global, human-driven climate change is fuelling extremes in the weather. The growing frequency and intensity of severe weather is considered to be symptomatic of climate change.

United Nations' World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said earlier this month that temperatures in the global seas have reached monthly record highs since May. This is also driven in part by El Nino weather phenomenon.

The WMO and NOAA have both said that the temperatures like those recorded in South Florida can prove to be deadly for marine life. This in turn can threaten ocean ecosystems. The rising temperatures can also impact human food supplies and livelihoods of those who depend on the seas to earn their money.

As he worked his knife to filet fish hauled into Key Largo on Tuesday, fishing boat captain Dustin Hansel said the catch has been getting "slower and slower" for the past five summers. He's also been seeing more dead fish in waters around Key Largo.

"As far as all of our bay waters, any near-shore waters, everything is super, super hot," Hansel told Reuters.

Earlier this month, NOAA warned that warmer water around Florida can supercharge hurricanes and tropical storms. Such storms gain more energy over warmer waters. Rising temperatures are also severely stressing coral reefs, the agency said.

