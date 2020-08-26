'Obvious provocation': China accuses US spy plane of entering no-fly zone

China has lodged "stern representations" with the United States, accusing it of sending a US plane into a no-fly zone over Chinese live-fire military drills, branding it an act of provocation on Tuesday, further ratcheting up tensions between Beijing and Washington.

China has long denounced US surveillance activities, while the United States has complained of "unsafe" intercepts by Chinese aircraft. While such missions happen regularly, for China to talk about them publicly is unusual.

The U-2 reconnaissance jet's flight over an area in northern China violated safety rules between the two nations, Xinhua reported, citing Chinese defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian.

"The US action could easily have resulted in misjudgments and even accidents," said the report, adding "that the move was an obvious provocation."

"China firmly opposes such provocative actions and has lodged solemn representations with the US side."

Beijing's anger comes as US and Chinese relations have deteriorated to historic lows, with confrontations simmering on trade, military and political matters.

On the military front, US naval forces regularly conduct operations near Taiwan and in the South China Sea, effectively challenging China's territorial claims.

In April 2001, an intercept of a US spy plane by a Chinese fighter jet resulted in a collision that killed the Chinese pilot and forced the American plane to make an emergency landing at a base on the southern Chinese island of Hainan.

The 24 US air crew members were held for 11 days until Washington apologised for the incident.