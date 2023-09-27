NY nursery owner's husband nabbed in Mexico after one-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose

After the heartbreaking death of a one-year-old child from fentanyl overdose at a nursery in New York City, the husband of the Bronx daycare owner, charged with murder, has been apprehended in Mexico after about 10 days on the run, media reports suggested.

Fentanyl was reportedly found hidden under a nap mat in the nursery. Surveillance footage showed Felix Herrera sneaking out of the Kingsbridge childcare center just moments before 1-year-old Nicholas Feliz Dominici was found dying from the drug.

The US Marshal Service, in collaboration with Mexican authorities and the US Drug Enforcement Administration tracked Herrera to Texas before he was captured on a bus headed to Sinaloa, the New York Post reported. Now, Herrera is expected to be extradited to the US and face charges in the case.

Wife and cousin facing charges

Meanwhile, his wife, Grei Mendez De Ventura, and his cousin, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, have been charged with murder, assault, child endangerment, and federal drug charges. The investigation revealed that the daycare center was used as a narcotics mill.

Police in New York City was hunting for the husband of a daycare owner after little Nicholas Dominici died from overdose. Dominici died and three other children were hospitalised from a kilogramme of fentanyl which was found under a nap mat at the daycare.

Last Friday, after finding out that the three children in her daycare were not waking up from their nap, Mendez made three calls, including two to her husband, before she called the police, prosecutors said.

Minutes after the call was made, Mendez's husband was seen entering the apartment, and then whisking at least two full shopping bags out of the building through a back alley.

Grei Mendez, and a man who rented a room from her, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, were hit with new federal narcotics conspiracy charges. The two were previously charged in state court with murder of “depraved indifference” in the death of Dominici. Mendez, 36, has been accused of taking steps to cover up her involvement in a drug operation.