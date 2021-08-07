NSW records worst ever day of COVID-19 pandemic

New South Wales recorded its worst-ever daily increase in COVID-19 infections as 319 new cases were reported.

Also, the state recorded five deaths. Three out of which were linked to an outbreak at Liverpool Hospital in Sydney’s west.

NSW Health’s Dr Jeremy McAnulty said none of the people that died was vaccinated, with deaths linked to the latest outbreak now standing at 27.

He was quoted by The Guardian as saying, "None of these five deaths, people who died, were vaccinated, and we extend our sincere sympathies to their loved ones".

Meanwhile, Authorities in Australia's Melbourne announced another lockdown as Sydney continued to witness a surge in coronavirus cases.

Victoria's Premier Daniel Andrews said there was "no alternatives to lockdown".

"This thing moves so fast. There is no debate or discussion about this - the Delta variant moves at lightning speed and by the time you get the people they have already infected, all the people they live with," Victoria premier Dan Andrews said.

Officials said people in New South Wales will receive additional 180,000 Pfizer-BioNTech doses next week as the government considers relaxing restrictions on August 29 for the vaccination campaign.