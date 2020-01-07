Now, Russia unveils new climate plan

In less than a month after President Putin said "nobody knows what causes climate change", the Russian government admitted that climate change has had a "prominent and increasing effect" on people's lives.

The Russian government now aims to "use the advantages" of warmer temperatures.

The document which was published in Russia's government website informs that climate change leads to increased risks to health and also increases the prospect of natural disasters while pushing animals from their natural habitat.

According to the report, the government planned to lower the losses of climate change with measures which included building dams and encouraging the use of drought-resistant crops.

Last month, Russian President Putin while addressing his year-end press conference had said: "Nobody knows the origins of global climate change," adding, "we know that in the history of our Earth there have been periods of warming and cooling and it could depend on processes in the universe."

"A small angle in the axis in the rotation of the Earth or its orbit around the Sun could push the planet into serious climate changes," Putin told 1,800 journalists gathered at the Moscow press conference.

Putin, however, added that the country "must undertake maximum efforts to ensure that the climate does not change dramatically."

"For our country, this process is very serious," he said. "We will undertake efforts to minimise the consequences for our country," Putin asserted.

Putin has repeatedly said climate change was due to man-made emissions while denying several scientific data.

Russia had adopted the Paris climate accord in September last year even as the US pulled out.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had said last month that he was disappointed with the results of COP25, calling it a "lost opportunity".