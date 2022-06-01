Now, Germany to ship IRIS-T air defence system to Ukraine, says Chancellor Scholz

IRIS-T air defence system will be supplied to Ukraine by Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said. The move has been taken after requests were made by Kyiv and opposition parties of Germany to hike the deliveries of heavy weapons. Germany had been "delivering continuously since the beginning of the war", Scholz added. Since the beginning of the invasion, Germany has already sent over 15 million rounds of ammunition, 100,000 grenades and over 5,000 anti-tank mines to Ukraine. In Bundestag, Scholz told lawmakers, "Most recently, the government has decided that we will deliver the most modern air defence system that Germany has in the form of the IRIS-T."

IRIS-T SLM is a medium-range surface-to-air defence system. Scholz, while responding to critics in his speech in parliament, said that his government responded to the Russian invasion with a "massive change of policy in Germany" by sending heavy weapons into a war zone.

To deliver arms to Ukraine, Germany is holding talks with partners, the chancellor said. Germany will deliver infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to Greece so that it can handover Soviet-style weapons to Ukraine, Scholz announced on Tuesday.

In recent weeks, the requests for heavy weapons by Ukraine has intensified as Russia has escalated its military campaign after failing to capture the capital, Kyiv.

