Now, foreign Umrah pilgrims can stay up to 30 days in Saudi Arabia, says report

If reports are to be believed, foreign Umrah pilgrims in Saudi Arabia can extend their duration of stay to 30 days.

Ministry of Hajj and Umrah seems to have announced the new directive. Earlier, the foreign Umrah pilgrims were allowed to stay for 10 days only, a report by the Saudi Gazette said.

Also Read | Omicron scare: New York records 5 cases, bringing number of new variant cases in US to eight

"Before the travel ban following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, foreign pilgrims were allowed to stay up to 30 days in Saudi Arabia. When the temporary ban on Umrah pilgrims was lifted and the service resumed on November 1, foreign pilgrims were allowed a 10-day stay in the kingdom," the report said.

Earlier, Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia had announced that the kingdom has decided to accept foreign pilgrims, who want to perform Umrah in the Grand Mosque of Makkah under the updated coronavirus-related restrictions.

Also Read: With Omicron, reinfection is three times more likely: South African health body

In a statement on Twitter, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had shared the requirements of vaccination for Umrah pilgrims, who will be "coming from abroad". It has also shared the list of the jabs approved by the Saudi Arabia.

The list says that the pilgrims must have got two shots of Oxford AstraZeneca, Comirnaty, Pfizer/BioNtech, SK Bioscience, Vaxzevria, Covishield, Moderna or Spikevax or one dose of Johnson & Johnson.

(With inputs from agencies)