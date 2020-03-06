Now, dating app Tinder asks people to 'maintain social distance' over coronavirus

Coronavirus ad on Tinder Photograph:( Twitter )
In an ad posted on the dating app titled: Your Wellbeing is Our #1 Priority, it recommends users to wash hands while linking it to the WHO official page on coronavirus.
As the coronavirus fear spreads worldwide, Tinder, the popular dating app is now urging people to "maintain a social distance in public gathering" while also telling people to to "continue having fun" adding that protecting themselves was more important.
The tips in the ad says: wash your hands frequently, carry hand sanitizer, avoid touching your face and maintain social distance in public gathering.
Twitter users however took a dig at the ad with jokes amd memes.
