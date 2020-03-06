Now, dating app Tinder asks people to 'maintain social distance' over coronavirus

As the coronavirus fear spreads worldwide, Tinder, the popular dating app is now urging people to "maintain a social distance in public gathering" while also telling people to to "continue having fun" adding that protecting themselves was more important.

In an ad posted on the dating app titled: Your Wellbeing is Our #1 Priority, it recommends users to wash hands as the message links it to the WHO's official page on coronavirus.

The tips in the ad says: wash your hands frequently, carry hand sanitizer, avoid touching your face and maintain social distance in public gathering.

Twitter users however took a dig at the ad with jokes amd memes.

Be extra careful fellows. Coronavirus is on tinder. pic.twitter.com/RV5O2ubWYY — keshvin sidhu (@keshvinsidhu) March 5, 2020 ×

Why is tinder doing more about the coronavirus than the US government pic.twitter.com/6jLoLU3zFM — 𝙴𝚖𝚒𝚕𝚢 (@emgrebz) March 3, 2020 ×