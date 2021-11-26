Now, Chinese regulators draft online ad rules amid internet crackdown

China continued its crackdown on the internet directing online platforms to ensure it does not mislead users as it sought to register and review advertisers and adverts.

The new rules which are open for discussion till December 25 seeks to ban advertisements aimed at minors which promote online games, cosmetics and medical treatments.

Also Read: Now, Chinese cyber regulators to monitor celebrity information

China state administration for market regulation said that advertisement standards should "meet the requirements for the establishment of socialist spiritual civilisation and the promotion of an excellent traditional culture of the Chinese nation."

The Xi regime has increasingly crackdown on domestic internet companies including e-commerce giant Alibaba, tech giant Tencent and food-delivery app Meituan in the past year while bringing in new regulations.

Report claim authorities in China have asked Tencent to stop the launch of new apps as it reviews compliance regulations.

Chinese cyber watchdog had earlier launched an investigation on ride-hailing giant Didi over cybersecurity issues just days after it listed at the New York stock exchange. Reports now claim Chinese regulators have asked Didi to delist from the US stock exchange.

Also Read: One year since Jack Ma's speech, Alibaba has lost $344 billion

Chinese regulators had earlier directed apps to ensure protection of personal privacy information of their users by disclosing what kind of information was being collected and to ensure that they obtain consent from their users.

(With inputs from Agencies)