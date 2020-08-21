Now, China cracks down on 'mukbang' videos amid food crisis

China is worried about food security amid a looming food crisis and the lavish spreads around "eating influencers" are no longer appetising with Xi Jinping issuing a clear diktat - everyone should “fight against food waste”.

Eating influencers claim their food videos were censored.

The Chinese state media sprung into action as they began fighting the eating influencers with reports on how a section of internet users wants a permanent ban on "mukbang" videos, soon after that some eating influencers claimed their videos were being censored.

The people of China love to watch digital celebrities stuffing their faces with junk and surrounded by a mountain of food while eating, however, the Chinese government wants to stop them by banning such videos.

The videos have a genre of their own and they are called “mukbang”. The trend began in South Korea as China excels in copying, it created its own breed of eating influencers but now Beijing now wants to kill the viral trend.

China wants food videos without food. A Chinese citizen shared how it would look like. Now, even fake eating videos are banned in China. The Chinese Association of Performing Arts issued the diktat. It says that live streams featuring fake eating, vomiting, overeating and other extravagant and wasteful live broadcasts will be banned.

Mukbang is banned from the military too with China’s food crisis now becoming clear and apparent, the PLA has come up with its own menu of restrictions. The Chinese army wants soldiers to say no to oily and deep-fried dishes to cut wastage and it wants to deploy robots to cook.

Despite concerns over food shortage, the Chinese state media still claims that a bumper harvest is coming, if China has so much food, why won't it let its people eat?