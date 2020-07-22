Now, Brazil set to test China's COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac

Brazil's governor announced today that the country would be conducting trials of the Chinese vaccine which is being developed by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinovac.

"Trials of CoronaVac, one of the vaccines that has advanced furthest in testing in the world, will begin at the Clinical Hospital of Sao Paulo," governor Joao Doria said.

Brazil has the second-highest coronavirus cases in the world after the United States with over 2.1 million cases and over 81,000 fatalities.

Brazilan president Bolsanoro himself has been detected with the virus. The private Chinese company Sinovac is partnering with the Brazilian Butantan Institute to conduct the trials. The first doses of the virus will be administered to nearly 900 volunteers.

Another Chinese company Sinopharm also entered Phase 3 trials in the United Arab Emirates this month.

Sinovac is the third entity in the world to enter Phase 3 trials. UK's Oxford University in Britain and pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca have also been conducting Phase 3 testing in Brazil.

Meanwhile, the United States has signed a $1.95 billion agreement with pharma giant Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech for 100 million doses of their experimental COVID-19 vaccine under "Operation Warp Speed" which focuses on accelerating coronavirus vaccine development.

Pfizer and BioNTech have been developing the vaccine together.

Americans "will receive the future vaccine for free in line with the Trump administration's pledge," the two companies said in a statement.

The race to develop the vaccine is being carried out worldwide with at least 200 candidate vaccines under various stages of development.

The US has earlier announced $456 million for Johnson & Johnson's vaccine, $486 million for Moderna and $628 million for the vaccine from Emergent Biosolutions.