Now, Belarus approves death penalty for 'attempted' terrorism

The Belarus government on Wednesday introduced the death penalty for "attempted" terrorist acts in the country.

President Alexander Lukashenko signed the law which is set to come into force within ten days. Belarus is the only country in Europe to carry out executions.

Belarus had witnessed large scale anti-government protests two years ago amid the re-election row. Lukashenko has been ruling the country for over two decades.

Lukashenko had arrested several protesters along with prominent politicians. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya who had stood against the president was forced to flee the country post the election.

Last year Belarus had charged Tikhanovskaya in absentia for "preparing acts of terrorism as part of an organised group". Tikhanovskaya criticised Lukashenko's latest move calling it a "lawless regime".

Lukashenko approved changes to the country's criminal code as the parliament backed the move. Reports claim some activists had disrupted railway lines in the country amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Belarus is a close ally of Russia. The two countries had conducted joint military drills ahead of the February 24 Russian invasion.

