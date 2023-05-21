'Nothing left', says Ukraine's Zelensky as he confirms loss of Bakhmut to Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's response on Sunday appeared to be confirming the warring nation has lost the city of Bakhmut to Russia when he was asked if the region still is in Kyiv's control.



"I think no," Zelensky said before he met with US President Joe Biden in Japan. “You have to understand that there is nothing in this place. They destroyed everything,” he added.



"For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts. It is a tragedy,” he added.



On Saturday, Russia had claimed that he is fully captured the war-torn eastern Ukrainian city. The fall of the city will mark the end of the bloodiest and longest battle fought in the 15-month war.



Wagner Group of mercenaries led the assault on the largely levelled Ukrainian city. Earlier, Wagner Group's leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said that the Ukrainians have been finally pushed out of the last built-up area inside the city.



The Russian ministry issued a statement on Telegram almost eight hours after Prigozhin's claims. However, Kyiv denied the claim made by Prigozhin and stated that the fight for Bakhmut is going on.



Referring to the city through its Soviet-era name, the Russian ministry stated, “In the Artyomovsk tactical direction, the assault teams of the Wagner private military company with the support of artillery and aviation of the southern battlegroup has completed the liberation of the city of Artyomovsk.”



The state news agencies of Russia had cited Kremlin’s press service as stating President Vladimir Putin “congratulates the Wagner assault detachments, as well as all servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces units, who provided them with the necessary support and flank protection, on the completion of the operation to liberate Artyomovsk.”

Biden unveils new arms, ammunition package for Kyiv

United States President Joe Biden on Sunday unveiled a new weapons package for Kyiv as he held talks with Zelensky in Hiroshima.



Biden stated that the package would include "ammunition, artillery, armoured vehicles". The announcement comes days after the country permitted allies to transfer advanced F-16 jets to Ukraine.

