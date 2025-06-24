Hours after the US announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, both countries violated it. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (June 24) stressed that he is "unhappy" with Israel as it fired a missile after the agreement. Now, not just Iran, the US president is also not happy with Israel after it violated the ceasefire announced by Trump earlier this morning.

"I am not happy with Israel," Trump repeatedly said, while talking to reporters before leaving for the Nato Summit in The Hague. "I am not happy with Iran as well, he said when asked about Iran violating the deal, "but I am not happy with Israel because they fired one missile after the deal."

Trump added, "I don't think they did it intentionally, but I don't like it what Israel did it today."

Trump repeatedly said that he is not happy with Israel, while also saying that he is not happy with Iran too.

Speaking to reporters before leaving for the Nato summit, Trump said Israel “unloaded” right after agreeing to the deal.

In a post on Truth Social, the US president warned Israel, asking them to not drop bombs and bring pilots home. "ISRAEL. DO NOT DROP THOSE BOMBS. IF YOU DO IT IS A MAJOR VIOLATION. BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW! DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES."

When asked about Iran's nuclear capacities, Trump said that it is gone and it would never rebuild its nuclear programme.

On Saturday (Jun 21) the United States entered the Israel-Iran war, striking three nuclear sites in Iran -Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. This comes just a day after US President Donald Trump on Friday (Jun 20) warned that Iran had a "maximum" of two weeks to avoid possible American air strikes.

Later, today morning, Trump announced the Israel-Iran ceasefire, saying, "THE CEASEFIRE IS NOW IN EFFECT. PLEASE DO NOT VIOLATE IT!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.