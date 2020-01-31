'It's truly mean': China slams US for travel warning over coronavirus outbreak

China on Friday slammed the United States after it issued an advisory to its citizens warning against travelling to the Asian country, where the deadly coronavirus has killed over 200 citizens.

Sharply criticising the US, China said, "Certain US officials' words and actions are neither factual nor appropriate."

"Just as the WHO recommended against travel restrictions, the US rushed to go in the opposite way. Certainly not a gesture of goodwill," China's foreign affairs ministry spokesman Hua Chunying said in a statement.

"It's truly mean," Chunying added.

World Health Organisation declared coronavirus a global health emergency, as the death toll in China, where the outbreak first appeared, rose to 213 today. While the number of confirmed cases has risen beyond 9,800.

There have been no deaths outside China, although 131 cases have been reported in 23 other countries and regions.

The United States and other countries tightened travel curbs on Friday and businesses said they were facing supply problems because of the coronavirus in China, a day after the World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency.

Besides US, Japan and Singapore also advised its citizens to avoid China if the visit is not necessary.

Italy's government also stopped all air traffic with China after announcing its first cases, in two Chinese tourists.

Amid the epidemic, the countries have started evacuating citizens from China.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently angered China after he called the ruling Communist Party "the central threat of our times".

