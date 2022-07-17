North Macedonia passes bill in parliament to end dispute with Bulgaria

The path to European Union (EU) membership got a little clearer for North Macedonia as the country’s lawmakers passed a deal to settle their ongoing dispute with Bulgaria. The North Macedonian parliament passed the French-brokered deal with 68 votes (out of 120 total votes) which proposed a constitutional amendment which will allow them to recognise a Bulgarian minority in the country. However, the opposition politicians refrained from participating in the vote.

“Today we are opening a new perspective for our country…from today we are moving with accelerated steps to join the EU family,” Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski told Reuters.

The proposal also stated that it will not be compulsory for the minority to recognise the Macedonian language. This was a huge step for the country to follow Finland and Sweden to become EU members and Kovacevski said that the two parties will be meeting for the first time on Tuesday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had earlier urged North Macedonia to pass the deal which she said “paves the way for opening the accession negotiations rapidly.”

Due to this decision, Bulgaria is now expected to withdraw their opposition to North Macedonia’s bid to join the EU. Meanwhile, Albania will also benefit from the situation as the nation’s EU membership dreams are currently on standby due to the under-process North Macedonian bid.

