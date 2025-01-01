In a significant boost to its naval power, North Korea revealed its latest warship which is equipped with advanced missile technology.

Advertisment

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was seen inspecting the new destroyer at a facility as per the images released by state media, according to the Telegraph report.

The analysts, according to the report, believe that the warship was at the Nampho Dockyard, located on the west coast of the country.

The initial images of the incomplete warship indicate that it will have a beam of around 50 feet and an overall length of approximately 330 feet. At over 3,600 tonnes, it will represent a substantial expansion of North Korea's naval capabilities, overshadowing its current largest vessel, a 1,360-tonne frigate.

Advertisment

The naval warship is “likely a destroyer and the largest warship ever constructed in the DPRK [Democratic People’s Republic of Korea]”, Joseph Dempsey, an analyst at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, told Seoul-based NK News.

“Weapons-wise, the large aperture immediately forward of the bridge would imply [plans to install a] possible vertical launching system” for missiles.

This comes as North Korea and Russia are strengthening ties following a security pact in the year 2024.

Advertisment

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Pyongyang and Moscow have frequently professed their military, political, and cultural ties.

In June this year, when Putin visited North Korea, the two nations signed a landmark defence pact. The pact came into effect in December and obligates them to provide military support in case the other is invaded.

Also read: South Korean investigators vow to execute arrest warrant against Yoon before Jan 6

North Korea's Kim sends New Year greetings to 'dearest friend' Putin

Kim Jong Un sent New Year’s greetings to Vladimir Putin, hailing the Russian president as his "dearest friend" and comrade, as per state media reports.

“The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un extended the warm New Year greetings to Putin, his dearest friend and comrade, offering warm greetings of best wishes to the fraternal Russian people and all the service personnel of the brave Russian army on behalf of himself, the Korean people, and all the service personnel of the armed forces of the DPRK (Democratic People's Republic of Korea),” the message said.

Recalling the “meaningful journey” of the two countries in 2024, Kim also expressed his “willingness to design and push ahead with new projects.”

(With inputs from agencies)