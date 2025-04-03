A video has surfaced on social media showing a YouTuber interviewing North Korean students. The female students can be seen praising their leader, Kim Jong Un and saying how things have gotten better under him. YouTuber Mike Okay asks them their views on the countryside, to which one of the girls replies, "Under the wise leadership of our fatherly Marshal Kim Jong Un, our countryside has been changing."

Okay then asks her how is it changing, and she says, "New houses were built, also gymnasium, park and swimming pool."

Social media users were quick to point out how important it seemed to be for the girls to say the correct thing and that the words sounded rehearsed. A user commented on Reddit, "No pressure. One wrong word and your whole family gets sent to a labour camp."

He then engages them in other chitchat, asking them which other countries they would like to visit. The same girl replies, England, because I am learning English, and China."

The video then goes on to show a performance by school children praising Kim Jong Un. The kids are dancing to a song which the narrator of the video says is the "very latest number one chart-topping single released by the DPRK" titled "Friendly Father."

“Let’s sing about Kim Jong Un, our great leader, let’s boast about Kim Jong Un, our friendly father.

“Warm-hearted like your mother, benevolent like your father. He is holding his 10 million children in his arms and taking care of us with all his heart.”

Visuals play on a screen behind the children, and at the end of the video, a missile supposedly bombs a sunflower field, leaving people aghast.

North Korea started allowing tourists from various countries in 2024 and early 2025 before shutting the doors again.

Netizens fear similar fate awaits America

Some people raised concerns that something similar might happen in America under Donald Trump. “I feel like whenever I see North Koreans speak they look like they have think about what they are saying. It’s sad. I hope we don’t suffer the same fate in the United States," a user wrote.

Another added, “Trump is going to have little conservative girls sing anthems about him soon! Just y’all wait and see lol.”

Several experts have raised concerns that free speech is under threat in the United States. A green card holder was recently arrested and sent to a Louisiana detention facility for protesting against Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza. The White House stated that the administration disapproves of his views on Middle East politics.

Rümeysa Öztürk, a PhD student at Tufts, was taken into custody by masked men for allegedly being tied to activities supporting Hamas.

An entire news agency, Associated Press, was banned from the White House press room for not changing their words to "Gulf of America" from "Gulf of Mexico."