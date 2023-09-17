North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects Russian nuclear-capable bombers, hypersonic missiles

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, during his visit to Russia, inspected Moscow's nuclear-capable bombers, hypersonic projectiles and also an advanced warship from its Pacific fleet on Saturday (September 16).

He was accompanied by President Vladimir Putin's defence minister Sergei Shoigu in Vladivostok.

In a video released by the Russian defence ministry, both were seen smiling as they inspected some of Russia's nuclear bombers at an airfield before boarding a warship.

Shoigu showed Kim Russia's strategic bombers - the Tu-160, Tu-95 and Tu-22M3 - which are capable of carrying nuclear weapons and form the backbone of Russia's nuclear air attack force, said Russia's defence ministry.

"It can fly from Moscow to Japan and then back again," Shoigu told Kim of one aircraft.

Shoigu then showed him the MiG-31I supersonic interceptor aircraft equipped with "Kinzhal" hypersonic missiles.

Russia's ambassador to North Korea, Alexander Matsegora, in a press briefing, said that Kim's programme was "very intense" and that it was not yet clear as to how long he would remain in Russia, state news agency RIA reported.

RIA further quoted Oleg Kozhemyako, governor of Vladivostok's Primorye region, as saying that he would have talks with the North Korean leader over partnership in sport, tourism and culture on Sunday (September 17).

Kim inspects Russian Pacific Fleet's frigate

Kim also inspected the Russian Pacific Fleet's frigate "Marshal Shaposhnikov" in Vladivostok and saw a demonstration of the projectile control systems, said RIA.

The US has warned that Russia’s move to gain access to North Korea’s stockpiles will amount to a violation of UN sanctions and will be met by a strong retaliation.

The US also claimed that Russia was going to buy rockets from Pyongyang to use them against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Putin earlier said he would help North Korea develop satellites, further drawing concerns from the US.

"That is quite troubling and would potentially be in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions" which Russia itself had voted for in the past, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies)

