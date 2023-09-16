Hurricane Lee weakens to post-tropical cyclone, nears Atlantic coast; thousands without power

Hurricane Lee has now become a post-tropical cyclone, but it continues to produce hurricane-force winds that knocked out power early Saturday morning while delivering rainfall to parts of southeastern New England and Atlantic Canada.

In its latest advisory, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Lee would make landfall on Saturday and was about 365 km south-southwest of Halifax Nova Scotia, with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h.

The advisory added that strong winds, coastal flooding and heavy rains were already occurring in parts of New England and Atlantic Canada.

The advisory was released at 5:00am (local time). It read: "Lee is expected to be at or just below hurricane strength when it reaches Nova Scotia later today. Weakening is forecast tonight and Sunday while Lee moves across Atlantic Canada."

More than 100,000 residents in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia were without electricity early Saturday after severe winds pulled down trees. In neighbouring New Brunswick, around 36,000 residents were without power.

As quoted by the news Reuters, Matt Drover of the Nova Scotia electric utility said: "Crews have been able to restore power to some customers ... however, conditions are getting worse. In many cases, especially when winds are above 80 km/h, it isn't safe for our crews."

The administration of US President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for Maine and Massachusetts, providing federal assistance for the state ahead of the storm. "We encourage all of those in the path of this large and dangerous storm to remain alert," White Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told a press briefing.

Jamie Rhome, deputy director of the National Hurricane Centre, advised people to avoid driving near the coast and to stay at home to weather the storm.

In a brief video update, Rhome said Friday evening: "The waves from this big hurricane produce a current that goes out to sea and will pull you out. So, if you're going to go to the beach this weekend, swim near a lifeguard."

