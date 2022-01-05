North Korean launch: China urges caution, Japan calls it regrettable

North Korea fired a projectile presumed to be a missile at 8:10 am (2310 GMT). The suspected ballistic missile was fired from inland location over the east coast and into the sea. The first such launch by the Kim Jong-Un regime from October is being seen as the country's resolve to bolster the military to counter an unstable international situation. The latest launch is eliciting reactions from countries

South Korea

South Korean President Moon Jae-In called for dialogue between the two countries. He acknowledged that the launch raised concerns of tensions and damage to inter-Korean relations, and called for North Korea to make sincere efforts for dialogue.

China

China's foreign ministry urged caution and dialogue

Speaking at a regular news conference in Beijing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin urged all parties to "bear in mind the bigger picture", cherish the "hard won" peace and stability on the peninsula and stick to the use of dialogue and consultation to reach political settlement.

Japan

Japanese government leaders condemned North Korea over its suspected missile launch toward the Sea of Japan.

Prime Minister Kishida Fumio told reporters that it is regrettable that such action has occurred repeatedly since last year.

He said the government will further reinforce its surveillance of the situation.

Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo said the object is estimated to have flown around 500 kilometers and dropped into the sea outside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

He said there have been no reports of damage to Japanese aircraft and ships.

Kishi added that Japan has been coordinating closely with countries such as the United States and South Korea to protect people's lives.

(With inputs from agencies)

