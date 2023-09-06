North Korea will pay 'price' for supplying arms to Russia: US

North Korea is likely to face consequences for providing weapons to Russia in its war against Ukraine, warned a top White House official on Tuesday, amid reports of Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un holding weapon talks.



"They will pay a price for this in the international community," said US President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, while speaking to the reporters.



As per reports, sanctions-hit Russia has been hoping to get more military supplies from its ally to strengthen its forces as a highly scrutinised counteroffensive was pushed by Kyiv to take back its territory.

ALSO READ | North Korea's Kim Jong Un to visit Putin in Russia for discussion on weapons supply

Sullivan stated that Moscow and Pyongyang were eyeing "leader-level discussions, perhaps even in person" on the arms needs of Russia. He added that weapons can be taken from North Korea and used by Russia to attack food supplies and for heating infrastructure as it is heading into winter to "try to conquer territory that belongs to another sovereign nation".



"This is not going to reflect well on North Korea and they will pay a price for this in the international community," he stated. Sullivan said that it "says a lot that Russia is having to turn to a country like North Korea."

Russian Defence Minister's visit to North Korea

In July, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu visited North Korea seeking to acquire additional munitions for the ongoing war, said the White House.



The Kremlin on Tuesday said that it has not been able to confirm a summit between Kim and Putin. "We have nothing to say on this," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

WATCH | Russia behind North Korea's ICBM programme? | WION Fineprint

Shoigu on Monday said that Russia has been considering holding joint military drills with North Korea. "Why not? They are our neighbours," he said, as quoted by the TASS news agency.



Last week, the United States warned that Russia has been engaged in secret talks with North Korea to acquire a range of munitions and supplies for the war effort of Moscow.



Kim is likely to board an armoured train from Pyongyang to Vladivostok on the Pacific Coast of Russia, where he is set to meet Putin, said the New York Times.



The two leaders will be present on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok to attend the Eastern Economic Forum, which is scheduled to run from September 10 to 13, as per the officials.



Kim is also likely to visit Pier 33, where naval ships from the Pacific fleet of Russia dock, officials stated. The anniversary of its founding is celebrated by North Korea on September 9.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.