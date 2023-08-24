North Korea's second attempt to launch spy satellite fails: State media

North Korea said on Thursday (August 24) that another of its attempts to launch a satellite had failed, as reported by the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). This was North Korea's second attempt at launching a satellite three months after the failed first attempt. The first attempt ended with the satellite crashing into the ocean shortly after the launch.

The National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) "conducted the second launch of reconnaissance satellite Malligyong-1" on Thursday, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

"The launch failed due to an error in the emergency blasting system during the third-stage flight," NADA said, adding that the problem was "not a big issue" and that it would attempt another launch in October.

The South Korean military detected the launch around 3:30 am (1850 GMT on Wednesday). It reportedly flew over the Yellow Sea. A search and retrieval operation for the wreckage has begun.

South Korea's National Security Council slammed the Thursday launch and North Korea's earlier attempt in May, saying Pyongyang was "squandering scarce resources on reckless provocations while blaming lower officials for the economic situation that is driving its people to starvation and death".

North Korea had previously notified the Japanese Coast Guard that it would launch a satellite between August 24 and 31. This led to Japan mobilising ships and its PAC-3 missile defence system.

The launch was first signalled by Japan. The government called it "extremely problematic". A brief warning was issued to residents of southern Okinawa.

"Behaviour like this goes against the UN resolutions and we're already firmly protesting," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said.

Kishida added that in light of the recent trilateral Camp David summit, Washington, Tokyo and Seoul "will closely coordinate more than ever" in response.

Various United Nations resolutions ban North Korea from testing ballistic technology. The tech is used for both missiles and space rockets.

The launch "risks destabilising the security situation in the region and beyond," US National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said.

US-South Korea drills

The latest launch comes close on the heels of the US and South Korea kicking off major joint military drills. The drills were launched on Monday.

It is an annual exercise, known as Ulchi Freedom Shield. North Korea always fumes when the drills take place. The exercises have in the past, been targeted by North Korean hackers. The current drills will go on till August 31.

The relations between the two Koreas are especially strained and are at their lowest point in years.

(With inputs from agencies)

